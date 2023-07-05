Top 9 highest-paid Pakistani actresses and their fees!

Hyderabad: The Pakistani entertainment industry is filled with versatile actresses that are known for their phenomenal acting and admirable beauty. Many Pakistani women have marked a special place in everybody’s hearts not just in their country but also in India owing to their talents, grace, intelligence, confidence, and beauty.

From Mehwish Hayat to Sajal Aly, here’s a list of the highest-paid actresses from Pakistan, who have achieved great heights in their respective fields.

List of the Highest-Paid Pakistani Actresses

1. Mehwish Hayat – The box office Queen of Pakistan

Mehwish Hayat is one of Pakistan’s leading actresses. Coming from a well-known business family, she has been acting since an extremely early age. From playing a dancer in her first film to a simple Punjabi girl in her last movie, Mehwish is known for pushing the boundaries and taking on challenging roles. The actress who is known for her well-renowned works like Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Dillagi, Miss Marvel, and London Nahi Jaunga, reportedly charges a hefty amount of Rs 8 lakh per episode.

2. Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan, born December 21, 1984, is a Pakistani actress often regarded as Pakistan’s biggest superstar. She is adored and lauded for playing a variety of roles and characters since she embarked on her acting career in 2011. She is best known for playing Khirad Hussain in the romantic drama Humsafar.

To say that it is one of the most popular Pakistani dramas would be a sheer understatement. In addition, for per episode work, the actress is said to approximately charge Rs. 3 to 5 lakhs.

3. Saba Qamar

It’s hard to not notice the beauty of this popular Pakistani actress Saba Qamar — her beautiful tresses, striking eyes, and ability to act phenomenally are enough to impress anyone.

The Jinnah Ke Naam actress who bagged her role in one of the best Bollywood movies Hindi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan, is paid Rs 3 to 4 lakhs.

4. Hania Amir – The Dimple Queen

Hania Aamir is the cutest and most loved actress in the industry right now. The actress started out her career with Janaan and went on to get on trending on YouTube in India with her recent hit drama Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. Furthermore, her other prominent works include Titli and Visaal, among others. In addition, for per episode work, the actress is said to approximately charge Rs. 3 to 4 lakhs.

5. Iqra Aziz

Iqra Aziz is one of the most popular actresses in Pakistan. She gained immense popularity with her critically acclaimed drama ‘Suno Chanda opposite Farhan Saeed. She has also been a part of Khuda Aur Mohabbat, one of the most-watched Pakistani dramas on YouTube.

Apart from acting chops, the actress also wins praise for her flamboyant personality and unfiltered social media presence, one of the many reasons her fans love her for. The actress who debuted back in 2014 with the supporting role of Shanzey in Kissey Apna Kahein, is said to expect Rs. 1.5 to 2 lakhs for every episode.

6. Sanam Saeed

From playing the role of a fiercely independent, ambitious female protagonist, to a high-society wife and artist who commits a cold-blooded crime, Sanam Saeed has carved a niche for herself in theatre, films and television. She has played a variety of characters and is known for her interesting and diverse roles.

Globally known for portraying the role of Kashaf Murtaza in Momina Duraid’s Zindagi Gulzar Hai, she charges a huge fee of Rs. 2 lakhs 45 thousand.

7. Sajal Aly

This cute and bubbly actress can make your heartbeat stop. She has bagged various awards and is considered one of the top most beautiful Pakistani women.

Noted for playing versatile characters in a range of serials including Gul-e-Rana, Yaqeen Ka Safar, Aangan, and so on this actress is said to approximately charge Rs. 60 to 40 thousand.

8. Kubra Khan

Kubra Khan, hailed as one of the prominent figures in Pakistan’s film and drama industry, has solidified her position among the biggest stars of the nation. She marked her cinematic debut with the film Na Maloom Afraad, and shortly after, she graced the small screen with her television debut in Sang e Mar Mar.

The actress, known for her remarkable portrayal in Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, is said to approximately charge a whopping sum as high as Rs. 35 lakhs.

9. Yumna Zaidi

Yuman Zaidi, who is known for her versatile performances has successfully established herself as one the most popular actress in Pakistan.

The Parizaad actress who started her career as a supporting character in ARY Digital domestic drama Thakan (2012) is at the peak of her success and is reportedly charging Rs 2 lakh per episode for her hit show Tere Bin.

In conclusion, Pakistani women are the perfect example of beauty blended with intelligence and poise. These women have paved the way for youngsters to inspire. They are the true role models for the younger generation, and we hope we can learn something new from them.