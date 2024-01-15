Top Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad flees Lebanon fearing assassination

The highly-placed sources in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told IANS that Hamad has left for Qatar.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 15th January 2024 11:23 am IST
Top Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad flees Lebanon fearing assassination
Ghazi Hamad, a top Hamas leader (Photo: AP)

Tel Aviv: Ghazi Hamad, a top Hamas leader considered to be one of the masterminds of the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, has fled Lebanon where he had been hiding in fear of a possible assassination attempt, sources said..

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The highly-placed sources in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told IANS that Hamad has left for Qatar.

The sources said that many other senior Hamas leaders feld Lebanon and have taken asylum in Turkey, Syria, Iran and Qatar.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
100 days of war in Gaza: Continuous bombing, deaths, hunger & displacement

The development comes almost two weeks after the Israeli assassination of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in Lebanon on January 2.

Al-Arouri and six other Hamas members were killed in an Israeli drone attack that targeted an office of the Hamas militant group in the southern suburb of the Beirut.

Qatar — which is one of the main mediators between Israel and Hamas for hostage release — has already communicated to the Jewish nation el not to undertake any killing in its soil.

Hamas leaders, including Ismael Hanieyh and Khalid Meshel, are also reportedly in Qatar.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 15th January 2024 11:23 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button