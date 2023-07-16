Top Iranian military official says powers of US, West declining

Tehran: The influence of the US and the West as global powers is declining, according to a top Iranian military official.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Baqeri made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir in the Iranian capital Tehran, the Iranian Students’ News Agency said.

Baqeri said global power is shifting toward Asia and the East despite the “global arrogance,” referring to the US and its Western allies, have desperately taken measures to prevent the emergence of a future world order, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said Iran and Pakistan are two “important” countries of the Muslim world and West Asia with shared common border and security concerns, such as the consequences of US “irresponsible” military withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 after 20-year occupation.

Baqeri also highlighted the necessity of carrying out greater cooperation between the two countries to ensure security along the common border.