Top Muslim World League official to visit India next week

Published: 6th July 2023 6:22 pm IST

New Delhi: Noted Saudi scholar and secretary general of the influential Muslim World League, Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa will visit India between July 10-15.

According to sources, Issa would arrive in New Delhi on July 10 and will have a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

On July 11, Issa, on the invitation of Khusro Foundation, would address a gathering of prominent religious and community leaders, academics and media at India Islamic Cultural Centre, in the national capital, where Doval shall also deliver an address.

During the course of his visit, Issa is expected to meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani.

He may also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

According to sources, Issa might visit the Akshardham temple and also meet some prominent personalities.

During his stay in Delhi, he is likely to pay tributes to martyrs at the National Police Memorial, Chanakyapuri.

An important part of his engagement will be the visit to Jama Masjid for Friday prayers.

He is also scheduled to visit Agra.

As the secretary general of the Muslim World League, an influential non-governmental organisation representing Muslims worldwide, Issa has spearheaded initiatives to build partnerships and strengthen relations between diverse communities, faiths, and nations.

He has been commended by religious leaders, government officials, and international organisations for his efforts in promoting moderation, cooperation, and coexistence among people of different faiths.

