Top Oscars 2026 nominated movies you can watch in India

Hyderabad: As the 98th Academy Awards approach, film lovers in India are catching up on the nominated movies before the ceremony. Many of these films are now available on streaming platforms, while some are still running in theatres across the country.

Oscar 2026 Movies Available on OTT Platforms

Several Oscar-nominated films can be watched online on popular streaming platforms.

Sinners

A supernatural thriller directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan in a double role as twin brothers who return to their hometown and confront a dark force.

One Battle After Another

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the action drama stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a former revolutionary forced to return to his dangerous past to protect his daughter.

Frankenstein

Guillermo del Toro’s gothic science fiction drama based on Mary Shelley’s classic novel. The film stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as the creature.

Marty Supreme

A sports comedy drama starring Timothée Chalamet as a table tennis player inspired by real-life champion Marty Reisman.

Hamnet

Directed by Chloé Zhao, the historical drama explores the emotional story of William Shakespeare and his wife coping with the loss of their son.

F1 The Movie

A sports drama starring Brad Pitt as a veteran Formula One driver who returns to the racing world to mentor a young driver.

Bugonia

A sci-fi thriller directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. The story follows two men who kidnap a powerful CEO because they believe she is an alien.

The Secret Agent

A historical political thriller starring Wagner Moura, set during the Brazilian military dictatorship.

Train Dreams

A quiet drama about a railroad worker navigating grief and massive social change in early twentieth-century America.

Sentimental Value

An emotional drama about two sisters reconnecting with their estranged father after their mother’s death.

These ten films are competing for the Best Picture award at the Oscars 2026, which will be held on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles and will be streamed in India early morning on March 16.

Oscars 2026 Telecast in India

The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 15, 2026 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Due to the time difference, Indian audiences can watch the ceremony early on March 16.

The red carpet coverage will begin at 4:30 AM IST, and the main awards ceremony will start at around 5:30 AM IST. Viewers in India can watch the event live on JioHotstar.