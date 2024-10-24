Top Pakistani actor gets BIG offer from YRF, what happened next

Islamabad: Pakistani newcomer Ali Raza is swiftly carving out a name for himself in the entertainment industry, and his talent has not gone unnoticed, even across the border. In the latest development, the promising actor revealed that he recently received a huge offer from one of Bollywood’s most prestigious production houses, Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Ali Raza, who has gained recognition through his performances in Mohabbat Gumshuda Meri, Noor Jahan, and Duniyapur, continues to impress fans and critics alike. His latest drama, Iqtidar, is receiving high ratings, and it’s clear that the young star is becoming a leading figure in Lollywood.

During a recent media interaction, Ali Raza shared the details of how YRF approached him for an audition. The casting team reached out to him via Instagram, requesting him to do an audition on a scene from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, originally performed by Ranbir Kapoor. Ali sent in his audition, and to his delight, it was well-received. YRF then asked him to book a flight from Kolkata for further discussions.

However, upon learning that Ali hails from Lahore and is a Pakistani national, the situation hit a snag. The actor revealed that the production house expressed their disappointment but assured him they would consider him for any future overseas projects.

Given the restrictions in place between India and Pakistan for several years, such collaborations have been rare. But with the ban now lifted, there may be more opportunities for actors like Ali Raza to work across borders.