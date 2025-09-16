Hyderabad‘s Old City is often described as a paradise for meat lovers, with its biryani, nihari, and kebabs stealing the spotlight. But hidden in the labyrinth of Charminar’s lanes and Ghansi Bazaar’s hustle are equally delightful treasures for vegetarians. From early morning dosas to unique desserts, the Old City has plenty to offer if you know where to look.

And if you do not know where to look, worry not. Siasat.com has come up with a guide for vegetarians who are looking to experience Hyderabad’s food culture without compromising.

Breakfast spots in Old City

Mornings in the old city are best spent at Govind ki Bandi, which is located in Ghansi Bazaar. Their butter-drenched dosas and tawa idlis set the tone for the day perfectly. The stall has become a landmark for all kinds of foodies, and its long queues are proof of its cult status. Babaji Tiffins in Begum Bazaar is an iconic spot for its button idlis and upma.

For something lighter, Nimrah Cafe and Bakery near Charminar offers Irani Chai with Osmania biscuits, a combination that is as much about nostalgia as it is about taste. Meanwhile, if you are into heavy breakfasts, Agra Mithai Ghar near Charminar is another fantastic option with its poori sabzi, samosas and kachoris. Haryanvi Mithai Ghar is also an underrated spot for its poori sabzi.

Snacks Spots

The Old City is never short of snacks. The number one spot for any kind of snacks is the Milan Juice Centre near Charminar, where you can relish shahdood malai, sitaphal malai and a variety of milkshakes and faluda. Speaking of faluda, do not miss the Matwale Doodh Ghar in Shah Ali Banda. It is one of the oldest faluda spots in the city, and the taste does not disappoint. Also, do not forget to visit the various jalebi stalls opposite the High Court; they serve the best North Indian snacks.

For chat, Brijwasi Chat Wala in Ghansi Bazaar, Shyam Singh Chat Bhandaar in Begum Bazaar, and KGN Chat in Dabeerpura are most popular and rightly so. For baked goods and chai, Karachi Bakery in Moazzam Jahi Market, Nimrah Cafe and Bakery near Charminar, Rose Bakery in Chadherghat, and Safeena Bakery in Kotla Alijah are must-try.

Lunch and Dinner spots in Hyderabad’s Old City

Vegetarian meals in the Old City can be as indulgent as their meaty counterparts. Hotel New Udupi Anand Bhavan in Pathergatti serves the best South Indian Thali. Simrat’s Dhaba in Begum Bazaar has been serving pure vegetarian food for the past two decades.

You cannot miss biryani when in the Old City, and Hotel Shadab‘s vegetable biryani is as popular as its mutton biryani. Here you can also try their Friday special- Bagara Khana and Dalcha. Hotel Nayaab in Chatta Bazaar has a wide vegetarian menu, and their bestseller includes Paneer Butter Masala, Dal Makhani and Paneer 65.

For desserts, Moazzam Jahi Market’s Famous Ice Cream and Hameedi Confectioners are a must-try. Gulzar Sweets on Mir Alam Mandi Road is famous for its traditional Hyderabadi sweets, too.

This guide is proof that Old City is not just for meat lovers. These are just some of the vegetarian gems we have uncovered, but with so many lanes and legendary stalls, there is always more to explore.

Did we miss your favourite vegetarian spot in Old City? Comment below.