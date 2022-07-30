Torrential rains kill seven Asian expatriates in UAE

Abu Dhabi: UAE Ministry of Interior announced that seven Asian expatriates had been found dead as a result of the torrential rains that swept the country.

The ministry said in a statement on Friday, that six people of Asian nationality were found dead, and a search is underway for another person of the same nationality, but later announced his death on finding his body.

آخر التطورات الميدانية في ظل الأحوال الجوية السائدة

The latest developments of the current weather conditions#الإمارات_أمن_وأمان #uae_safe pic.twitter.com/baRFgQEw7j — وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) July 29, 2022

The ministry stated that 80 percent of the individuals whose homes were damaged have returned to their homes. It assured that efforts are continuous and the teams are still doing their duty to reach the stage of recovery.”

Also Read Watch: Heavy torrential rains pervade Gulf countries

On Wednesday, July 27, large areas of the UAE witnessed a heavy rainstorm, which was followed by torrential rains and a rise in water levels that caused road closures and besieged residents. The government attempted to mobilise and shelter those affected and provide services and assistance to those in need.

The UAE and the rest of the Arab Gulf countries usually witness rain, but the current heavy rains were rare during the summer.

Also Read Iran: Death toll from torrential rains risen to 53

It is not known whether the current rain wave is related to global climate change, which has caused climate fluctuations in many regions of the world, including European countries that are currently experiencing unprecedented heat waves.