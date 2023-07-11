Torrential rains unleash flash floods in Himachal Pradesh

Kullu: Swollen Beas river flows in spate due to heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kullu district, Monday, July 10, 2023. (PTI Photo) Kullu: Swollen Beas river flows in spate due to heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kullu district, Monday, July 10, 2023. (PTI Photo) Mandi: The swollen Beas river as it flows above the danger mark following heavy monsoon rains, in Mandi, Monday, July 10, 2023. (PTI Photo) Mandi: Waterlogged areas near the Beas river as it flows above the danger mark following heavy monsoon rains, in Mandi, Monday, July 10, 2023. (PTI Photo) Kullu: Swollen Beas river during heavy rainfall, in Kullu district, Monday, July 10, 2023. (PTI Photo) Kullu: A man walks down a road blocked by boulders during monsoon rainfall, in Kullu district, Monday, July 10, 2023. (PTI Photo) Kullu: Swollen Beas river during monsoon rainfall, in Kullu district, Monday, July 10, 2023. (PTI Photo) Kullu: Swollen Beas river during monsoon rainfall, in Kullu district, Monday, July 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)