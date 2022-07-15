Tortured by husband, woman hangs self

Kota: Fed up of being harassed for dowry and cheated on by her husband, a 25-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself at her in-laws’ house here, police said on Friday.

SHO at Railway Colony police station Muninder Singh said that the woman, identified as Reena, wife of Karan Singh, committed suicide by hanging self in her in laws’ house in Purohitji Ki Tapri area on late Thursday night.

According to her family, Reena, a native of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, had a love marriage with Karan Singh around five years ago. They also have a three-year-old child, he added.

Her parents has alleged that Singh had been torturing Reena for dowry and had earlier demanded Rs 2 lakh. He also used to beat her mercilessly. They also accused him of having an extra-marital affair with a woman named Puja Rathore, adding that the two were constantly harassing their daughter.

Reena was also not allowed to visit her parents since she got married to Singh and whenever her parents visited her, she was never left alone in their company, the police said.

On the complaint of the deceased woman’s parents, the police have lodged a case of dowry and abetment to suicide under section 498 (A), 306 and 304 (B) against Karan Singh and Puja Rathore, police said, adding that they have also begun further investigation into the matter.

The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination by a medical board on Friday morning, the SHO said.

Police further said that an audio-clip of the deceased is doing the rounds of social media in which she could be heard narrating her ordeal.