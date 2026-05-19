Tourist questions Badami Cave staff over slippers inside temple, video goes viral

Karnataka: A woman visiting Karnataka’s historic Badami Cave Temples entered into an argument with a Muslim staff member after she questioned the latter’s decision to wear slippers inside the temple premises.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, where the tourist woman charged up to the hijab-clad Roshani Mustafi for allegedly wearing slippers in a sacred premises.

“She calls herself a staff here and is sitting inside the temple with slippers. Just because she is staff, does it allow her to go inside the temple wearing slippers? Should we go inside a dargah with our footwear on?” the tourist asks.

Karnataka: A woman visiting Karnataka's historic Badami Cave Temples entered into an argument with a Muslim staff member after she questioned the latter's decision to wear slippers inside the temple premises.



A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, where the… pic.twitter.com/QJuiONIcjR — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 19, 2026

All this while, Mustafi tries to call her supervisors.

The Badami Cave Temples, located in the Bagalkot district of Karnataka, are among the state’s most visited heritage monuments and attract thousands of domestic and international tourists every year. The cave temples are protected monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and are known for their historic rock-cut architecture and religious significance.

It is not yet clear if Mustafi is associated with the Archaeological Survey of India and neither has ASI responded to the incident.

The video has triggered mixed reactions online. While some users demand strict adherence to temple customs and heritage site rules, others have called for restraint until official clarification is issued.

One user said, “The “shouting woman” was also wearing footwear. So is the security gaurd.”

Another said, “Look at the audacity of that hijabi girl. Instead of politely saying sorry if she was not aware of it, she started to argue with the other lady. Being a chuslim is not easy in India”





