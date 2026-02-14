Hyderabad: Yash, a household name for his role in the KGF series, is all set to return to the screen with his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, this film has taken the top spot in IMDb’s Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2026 list, with an impressive 40.6% of audience interest.

Rivalry with Dhurandhar 2

Both Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 are scheduled for release on March 19, 2026, and the competition between these two films has started to heat up. While Toxic is generating massive excitement, Dhurandhar 2, the sequel to the hugely successful Dhurandhar, has also been generating a lot of buzz. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 holds a solid 22.6% share of interest. Despite the gap, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to perform strongly, especially with its pan-India release and massive fan following.

Massive Box Office Potential

The excitement surrounding Toxic is not just online; its business deals are also making headlines. The film’s distribution rights in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have reportedly been sold for a record-breaking Rs 120 crore, a significant deal for a non-Telugu film. Furthermore, the overseas rights have been acquired for a reported Rs 105 crore. These impressive numbers point to strong industry belief in the film’s market potential, even before its release.

Why Toxic Is Winning

What sets Toxic apart from its competitors is its unique genre and star power. As a period gangster action thriller, Toxichas caught the public’s imagination with its intense promotional material. Its strong showing on IMDb and the substantial business deals suggest that the film could be one of the biggest openers of 2026.

With Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 both hitting theatres on the same day, March 19, 2026, the competition will be fierce, but Toxic seems to have the edge for now, making it one of the most anticipated films of the year