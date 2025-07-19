TPCC chief confident of Congress victory in Jubilee Hills bypoll

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud has expressed strong confidence in the Congress party’s chances of victory in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election.

Addressing the media, Goud stated that survey results and grassroots feedback indicate a “clear advantage” for the Congress.

Goud dismisses Harish Rao’s allegations on Banakacherla

Goud dismissed allegations made by BRS leader T Harish Rao regarding the Banakacherla project, criticising him for spreading misinformation.

He argued that the Congress government’s approach is guided strictly by the aspirations and needs of Telangana’s people, ensuring governance is transparent and welfare-focused.

“The administration in Telangana is being run in accordance with the people’s aspirations. Fears being stoked around Banakacherla are baseless. The truth will prevail,” said Mahesh Kumar Goud, responding to the allegations.

Joinings into Congress

Several leaders from the Jubilee Hills constituency, including former MLA candidate Murali Goud and former corporator Sanjay Goud, officially joined the Congress.

TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud formally welcomed the new members into the party by presenting them with the traditional Congress stole.