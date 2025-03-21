TPCC chief to attend meeting on delimitation led by TN CM Stalin

Hyderabad: TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud is set to attend a crucial meeting convened by Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin in Chennai on March 22, focusing on the contentious issue of delimitation.

This meeting will bring together chief ministers from various opposition parties to discuss concerns that southern states may lose parliamentary representation due to the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise.

The meeting is particularly significant as it aims to address fears that if the delimitation is based solely on population, northern states could gain more parliamentary seats, diminishing the representation of southern states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann have confirmed their attendance, while Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar will represent his state.

Delimitation is conspiracy against south: Telangana CM

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has previously described the delimitation exercise as a “conspiracy” against southern states and had indicated his intention to attend the meeting. However, it was announced that Mahesh Kumar Goud would represent Telangana instead.

At the meeting, Stalin is expected to outline how the proposed delimitation could impact southern states, which currently hold 130 seats in the Lok Sabha.

DMK reaching out to political parties in the south

He will likely call for a united response from these states against the Centre’s plans. The DMK has been actively reaching out to other parties in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab to rally support against what they perceive as a threat to their political representation.

In preparation for this meeting, a prior gathering of political leaders was held by the Telangana government on March 17 to discuss the implications of delimitation for southern states.

While Congress, MIM, CPI, and CPM representatives attended this earlier meeting, both BRS and BJP chose to skip it.