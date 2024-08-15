Tracking Amitabh Bachchan’s salary for KBC: Season 1 to 16

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan, known as Big B, is a huge name in Indian movies, but he’s also a big star on Indian TV. One of the most important shows he’s been a part of is Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), a quiz show that has become extremely popular in India. Now, at the age of 81, Amitabh Bachchan is back as the host of KBC for its 16th season.

Kaun Banega Crorepati first started in 2000, and it quickly became more than just a quiz show—it became a favorite among people all over India. A lot of this success is thanks to Amitabh Bachchan’s charming personality, his knowledge, and the way he makes everyone feel comfortable on the show. As the show became more and more popular, so did the amount of money Amitabh Bachchan earned for hosting it.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Pay for Kaun Banega Crorepati

When Amitabh Bachchan first began hosting KBC, he was paid Rs. 25 lakh for each episode. As the years went by and KBC became a big hit, his paychecks got bigger too. Here’s a look at how much he earned each season:

KBC 1: Rs. 25 lakh per episode

KBC 2: Rs. 25 lakh per episode

KBC 4: Rs. 50 lakh per episode

KBC 5: Rs. 50 lakh per episode

KBC 6 & 7: Between Rs. 1.5 crore and Rs. 2 crore per episode

KBC 8: Rs. 2 crore per episode

KBC 9: Rs. 2.9 crore per episode

KBC 10: Rs. 3 crore per episode

KBC 11 to 13: Rs. 3.5 crore per episode

KBC 14 & 15: Between Rs. 4 crore and Rs. 5 crore per episode

KBC 16: Rs. 5 crore per episode

Why Amitabh Bachchan Is So Important to KBC

The increase in Amitabh Bachchan’s pay isn’t just about money; it shows how important he is to the show. Many people think of KBC and Amitabh Bachchan as one and the same. His voice, his presence, and the way he connects with people have made the show a big success.

What makes Amitabh Bachchan special as a host is how he treats the contestants. People from all parts of India come to KBC, each with their own stories. Big B talks to them kindly, listens to their stories, and makes them feel respected. This personal touch has made KBC more than just a quiz show; it’s also a show about real people and their lives.

As KBC starts its 16th season, it’s clear that Amitabh Bachchan is still a big part of the show’s success. Even though he’s 81 years old, he continues to bring energy and excitement to every episode. The Rs. 5 crore he reportedly earns per episode shows just how much he is valued.