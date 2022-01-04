Trade unions protest against Central Govt’s bid to private PSUs

Hyderabad: The employees of public sector units have formed a Joint action Committee to protest against the government’s bid to privatize the public sector units (PSUs).

The Committee of various trade unions held its first session in Hyderabad which was attended by representatives from BSNL, LIC,BDL, HAL, BHEL, Railways HMT, Praga tools, Madhani, ECIL, DLRL and employees leaders of various banks.

The union leaders condemned the Central Government’s bid to hand over the PSUs to the corporate sector. They pointed out in the meeting that at one hand the central government is announcing “make in India” while in practice it’s following “the sale in India” policy.

The meeting was chaired by the state’s Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar. “It is necessary to safeguard the PSUs in order to safeguard the country,” Kumar said.

Kumar further said that the TRS supports the trade union agitation wholeheartedly. The Central government’s policy will deprive the SC ST and other backward classes of their employment opportunities,” Kumar warned..

The employees of PSUs have resolved to go to any extent in their agitation to save the PSUs.

“The Central Government is trying to benefit a few corporate houses through the privatization of PSUs,” Kumar alleged.

The Central Government is also trying to privatize Madhani, BDL and ordnance factory where Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and other scientists have done research.

Through the privatization of LIC lakhs of people will be rendered jobless, Kumar said.

Other speakers warned against the government’s bid to privatize the national banks

The prominent Trade union leaders who participate in this meeting included in addition to TRS labor cell, Rambabu Yadav, Roop Singh, Raja Ram Yadav, Satvinder Singh, DJ Chari, Yadav Reddy Venkateswarlu, Bhaskar Reddy, Shrinivas Gaus and others.