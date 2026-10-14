Trader’s suicide: BJP Belur MLA named as seventh accused

Hassan: Belur BJP MLA H.K. Suresh has been named as the seventh accused in an FIR registered over the alleged suicide of trader Nagesh on September 12. Several officials of the Belur municipal council have also been booked in connection with the case.

Nagesh had been operating a grocery shop in municipal shop No. 3. The premises had reportedly been secured through an auction by a woman named Uma, who later handed it over to Nagesh. He is said to have invested more than Rs 10 lakh in setting up and running the business.

The dispute arose after the municipal council locked the shop and reportedly decided to put it up for auction again. Nagesh was allegedly unable to reopen the establishment despite attempts to resolve the matter.

According to the allegations, municipal officials told him to speak to MLA Suresh regarding the release of the key. They allegedly sought Rs 1 lakh, while Nagesh said he was already burdened with loans and could not pay the amount. The shop was not reopened, according to the account of the incident.

In last note, Nagesh blamed MLA

Nagesh later died by suicide at his home on September 12, leaving behind a death note. In the note, he reportedly blamed the MLA for allegedly interfering in the matter concerning the shop key. He also requested that his death should not become the subject of further political disputes and that the key be handed over to his children.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered against Suresh, the municipal council’s chief executive officer, revenue inspectors, health inspector Lohith, a bill collector and other officials. The MLA has been listed as accused No. 7.

The case raises questions about the handling of the municipal shop dispute and the circumstances that preceded Nagesh’s death. However, the claims made in connection with the incident remain allegations and require investigation.

The registration of the FIR does not establish the guilt of any of the accused. The investigating authorities will have to examine the death note, the dispute over the premises and the alleged demands before determining the responsibility of those named in the case.