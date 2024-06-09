Traffic advisory issued ahead of PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory regarding the diversion and restrictions on surrounding roads of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

According to traffic police, on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sansad Marg (between Transport Bhawan and T-point Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg), North Avenue Road, South Avenue Road, Kushak Road, Rajaji Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Talkatora Road and Pt. Pant Marg will be closed and only pedestrian movement will be allowed.

“No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Imtiaz Khan Marg, Rakab Ganj Road, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Pandit Pant Marg and Talkatora Road,” said the advisory.

The traffic cops further said that vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions.

Towed vehicles would be parked in the Traffic Pit at Pandit Pant Marg towards Gole Dak Khana.

The traffic will be diverted from Patel Chowk, Roundabout Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan, Roundabout Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, Gole Dakkhana, Roundabout RML and Roundabout GPO. “People who are going towards ISBT/Railway Stations/Airports are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand,” the advisory added.