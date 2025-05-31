Traffic advisory issued from May 31 to June 1 after pipeline burst in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city traffic police issued an advisory following a drainage pipeline burst near Akbar Plaza building and Old Malakpet areas. Traffic will be diverted from 10:00 pm on May 31 to 6:00 pm on June 1. All private travel buses will not enter the city limits from the above-mentioned date and time.

Officials at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) propose to replace the old sewage water line.

Traffic restricted routes

Traffic coming from MGBS and Chadarghat Bridge will not be allowed to proceed towards Chaderghat X Roads and Malakpet.

Similarly, traffic from Koti and Rangamahal through Chadarghat will be restricted towards Chaderghat Rotary, Chaderghat Chota Bridge and Malakpet.

Traffic diversion routes

RTC buses exiting from the MGBS gate and heading towards Vijayawada, Suryapet, Nalgonda, and Khammam will be diverted at Chaderghat Rotary.

The diverted route will pass through Chaderghat X Roads, Nimboliadda, the Amberpet new flyover, Ramanthapur, Uppal, and LB Nagar to reach the Vijayawada highway.

Buses proceeding towards Dilshuknagar, LB Nagar, Saibabad and Ibrahimpatnam will be diverted at Chaderghat X roads, Nimboliadda, 6 No Junction, New Golnaka bridge, Musarambagh RTA and Musarambagh X roads. Those coming from the left will be diverted towards Dilshuknagar and those from the right should turn towards Nalgonda X roads, Chanchalguda, Saidabad and IS Sadan.

The traffic police have laid down the following diversion points:

MGBS Rear gate (Mirchowk Traffic PS)

Chaderghar Rotary (Malakpet Traffic PS)

Azampura x roads (Malakpet Traffic PS)

Azampura x roads near Bharat petrol bunk (Malakpet Traffic PS)

Malakpet Causeway (Malakpet Traffic PS)

Malakpet T Jn., petrol bunk (Malakpet Traffic PS)

Chaderghat Chota bridge entry point (Kachiguda Traffic PS)

Chaderghat X Roads (Kachiguda Traffic PS)

6 No. Junction (Amberpet Traffic PS)

During the traffic diversions, commuters can find traffic congestion at MJ Market, Koti, Rang Mahal X Roads, Chaderghat, SJ Rotary, Nimboliadda and Golnaka. Hence, it is better to choose alternative routes to reach your destinations.