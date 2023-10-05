Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued ahead of World Cup match

Hyderabad: City traffic police have issued an advisory ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 scheduled to take place on Friday, October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

According to the press release, the traffic management plan comprises eight sectors covering and around the stadium including parking places, junctions/main roads for general traffic, roads leading to the stadium.

Eighteen parking locations for two as well as four-wheelers have been provided by the traffic police.

Those coming from the Secunderabad-Habsiguda-Tarnaka route can park their vehicles at Modern Bakery, LG Godowns to NSL Building (both sides), Open Land of DSL (Opp NSL arena building), Shakti Enterprises land, and Church Colony road.

Those coming from Amberpet/Ramanthapur to Uppal X road; LB Nagar to Uppal X road and Warangal Highway to Uppal X road, can park their vehicles at KV- 1 School to DSL Mall (both sides), Cinepolis DSL Virtue Mall, and enadu office.

Traffic police have installed 323 direction boards to help commuters park their vehicles with no fuss. Parking locations will be filled up on first cum first serve basis. Citizens are requested to use the Metro services for quicker access to the stadium.

It is to be noted that there will be no restrictions on the movement of general traffic. Those who wish to avoid the stretch from Uppat X road to Genpact can take diversion towards Ramanthapur road and at Street No.8 signal to Habsiguda junction.