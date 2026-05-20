Traffic constable booked for marrying minor in Telangana’s Suryapet

Hyderabad: A traffic constable from Yadagirigutta has been booked for allegedly marrying a 16-year-old girl from Suryapet’s Ananthagiri mandal.

According to local reports, the man, Nayani Anil Kumar, a native of Huzurnagar, married the girl on May 9, and the whereabouts of the two are not known since then.

A complaint was filed with the Huzurnagar Police after an Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) supervisor was made aware of the issue.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.