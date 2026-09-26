Traffic curbs continue in Hyderabad as Ganesh immersion still underway

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions will continue in Hyderabad on Saturday, September 26, as the Ganesh idol immersion remains underway, with numerous idols still lined up along Tank Bund awaiting immersion in Hussain Sagar Lake.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the immersion procession has continued peacefully since Friday, with no untoward incidents reported, even as heavy footfall slowed the pace of immersions across the city.

Thanking citizens for cooperating and ensuring the celebrations passed off smoothly, Sajjanar said lakhs of devotees, many with families, thronged areas including Tank Bund, NTR Marg, Necklace Road, Liberty and Mozamjahi Market, causing vehicular movement to slow down and delaying the immersion process.

The commissioner said the procession is likely to continue till Saturday afternoon, with police and traffic personnel working round the clock to complete the immersion of the remaining idols at the earliest.

#WATCH | Telangana: The Ganesh idol immersion is underway in Hyderabad, with numerous idols lined up along Tank Bund awaiting immersion in Hussain Sagar Lake. pic.twitter.com/jBSPzygtNA — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2026

Regular vehicles will not be permitted on Tank Bund, Necklace Road, NTR Marg, PV Statue and around Indira Gandhi Rotary due to the movement of idols in these areas.

Sajjanar appealed to citizens to defer non-essential travel or take alternative routes, and avoid entering the main roads unnecessarily and getting stuck in traffic. He urged residents to stay updated with official advisories issued by the traffic department from time to time and extend full cooperation to the police.

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The restrictions were issued under Section 21(1)(b) of the Hyderabad City Police Act and have been in force since 6 am on September 25, subject to extension depending on the situation.