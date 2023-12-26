Traffic curbs imposed in Hyderabad for Vice Prez’s visit 

Hyderabad: Police have issued a traffic advisory in view of the visit of Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar to Hyderabad on Wednesday, December 27.

He is visiting Hyderabad for the first time after he got elected in 2022.

Officials said that traffic will either be stopped or diverted on Wednesday between 5 pm and 7 pm at Begumpet Airport.

Traffic will also be diverted around the following route for smooth movement of Jagdeep Dhankhar’s convoy at AV College, Gagan Mahal, Via PNT Junction, HPS Begumpet, Begumpet Fly Over, Monappa Junction, Raj Bhavan, VV Statue, Necklace Rotary, Telugu Thalli, T.S Secretariat, Old Ambekar Statue, Katta Maisamma Temple, Ashok Nagar, and Liberty Additional Commissioner of Police, said in an advisory issued on Tuesday.