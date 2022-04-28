Traffic diversion in old city for Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Makkah Masjid

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic wing has imposed curbs on the movement of vehicular traffic in connection with Jummat-ul-Vida (last Friday of Ramzan month) prayers at the Makkah Masjid at Hyderabad, and at Jamia Masjid, Secunderabad, on April 29, the main roads between Charminar and Madina, Charminar and Murgi Chowk and Charminar and Rajesh Medical Hall, Shahalibanda will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic from 9 am to 3 pm. Traffic will be diverted at the following points:

Madina junction: The traffic coming from the Nayapul side towards the Charminar will be diverted at Madina junction towards City College.

At Himmatputa, vehicles coming from the Nagulchintha/Shalibanda areas towards Charminar will be diverted at Himmatpura Junction, towards Hari Bowli and Volga Hotel T Junction (Khilwat side). At Chowk maidan Khan, The traffic coming from the Kotla Alijah towards Charminar will be diverted at Chowk Maidan Khan towards Hafiz Danka Masque and Arman Hotel side. At Motigalli, Vehicles coming from Moosabowli areas towards Charminar, and it will be diverted at Motigalli towards Khilwath ground, Rajesh Medical Hall Shalibanda, and Fathe Darwaza Road.

At Ethebar chowk, Vehicles coming from the Etebar Chowk areas towards Gulzarhouse will be diverted at Etebar Chowk, towards Mandi Miralam Market or Bibi Bazar. At Sher-e-batil Kaman, The traffic coming from Mitti-Ka-Sher will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and it will be diverted from Mitti-ke-Sher Junction towards Ghansi Bazaar to reach High court road / Khilwath. At Lakkad kote (old CP office junction), the traffic coming from APAT side will be diverted at Lakkad Kote and sent towards (Old CP Office lane), towards Mandi Mirlam Market.

Parking places in the limits of traffic South zone: Gulzar Function Hall: The devotees coming from Madina, Pathargatti, will park their vehicles at Gulzar Function Hall (The Inspector of Traffic PS Mirchowk has to make arrangement for parking in this function hall). Mufeed ul Anam Ground parking: The devotees who are coming from Yakuthpura- Noorkhan Bazar, Talab katta and Dabeerpura will park their vehicles at Mufid Ul Anam Grounds. (The Inspector of Traffic PS. Mirchowk has to make arrangement for parking in this ground). Charminar Bus terminal parking: The Devotees coming from Chandrayangutta and Falaknuma areas will park their vehicles at Charminar Bus terminal.

(The Inspector of Tr. PS. Charminar will look after this parking). Ayurvedic Unani Hospital Parking: The devotees coming from Santooshnagar Talab Katta Moghalpura will park their vehicles at AU Hospital parking. (The Inspector Tr PS. Charminar will look after this parking). Khilwat Ground parking: The Devotees coming from Misrigunj, Fathe Darwaza, Hussaini alam and Puranapool sides will park their vehicles at Khilwat Ground. (The Inspector Tr PS. Bahadurpura will look after this parking). Old Pension office/Urdu Maskan opposite Chowmohalla Palace: The traffic coming from the western side of the Mecca Masjid i.e Kishanbagh Bahadurpura Hussanui Alam will park their vehicles at the above mention parking places. (The Inspector Tr PS. Bahadurpura will look after this parking). GHMC Office Sardar Mahal: Vehicle parking for police Officers on duty.