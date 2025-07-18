Traffic diversions in Hyderabad for Bonalu

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police has issued an advisory ahead of Bonalu celebrations in the city on July 20 and 21.

The restrictions will remain place from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm on both days. During the restrictions the traffic coming from Enginebowli and Falaknuma will not be allowed towards Aliyabad, and it will be diverted at new Shamsheergunj “T” junction towards Goshala, Tadban or Goshala Misri Gunj, Khilwath.

Commuters moving from MBNR x Road will not allowed towards Aliyabad, and it will be diverted at Engine Bowli towards Jahanuma, Goshala, Tadban or Goshala Misri Gunj, Khilwath.

The traffic coming Nagulchinta and Sudha Talkies will be restricted towards Lal Darwaza Temple and it will be diverted at Nehru Mod towards Sudha Talkies via Gowlipura.

Commuters moving from Gowlipura towards Lal Darwaza Mod it will be diverted at Sudha Talkies towards Mirchowk via Hari Bowli. Traffic coming from Pancha Mohalla (Charminar) will not be allowed towards Nagulchinta and will be diverted towards Hari Bowli, Voulga Hotel and Misrigunj.

Commuters moving from Rajanna Bowli towards Lal Darwaza temple will be diverted at Venkateshwar swamy temple (Baba Bar) lane towards Ramaswamy Gunj.

The traffic coming from Kandikal Gate will not be allowed towards Lal Darwaza Temple Road and it will be diverted at OP Chatrinaka PS “Y” junction towards Gowlipura. Vehicles moving from Balagunj will not be permitted towards Lal Darwaza Temple and it will be diverted at Laxhmi Devi Pan shop towards Nehru Statue Nagulchinta Junction.

The traffic coming from Uppuguda and Chatrinaka side via Gowlipura will not be allowed towards Mohammed Shukoor mosque, and it will be diverted at Balraj Jewelers point Gowlipura X roads towards Moghalpura Police Station.

Commuters moving from Kandikal gate flyover to Chatrinaka OP it will be diverted towards VN Reddy Kaman and Uppuguda Janda. Heavy vehicles coming from Old Chandrayangutta to Chatrinaka vehicles should not allowed and it will be diverted towards Santoshnagar and Chandrayangutta.

Commuters moving from Fateh Darwaza will not be allowed towards Himmatpura X Roads/ Rajesh Medical Hall and it will be diverted at Volga Hotel “T” Junction towards Khilwath Road.

Traffic coming from Gowlipura will not be allowed towards Sudha Theater and will be diverted at Mohammed Shukur mosque towards Mirchowk via Volta Hotel, Moghalpura and Eitebar Chowk.

Traffic coming from Chatrinaka OP towards Gowlipura it will be diverted at Gandhi Statue towards Sri Ram Nagar colony, CIB Quarters, Sulthan Shahi, Lalitha bagh and Moghalpura The Traffic coming from Meer-ka-Daira and Moghalpura will not be allowed towards Hari Bowli “X” Roads and it will bediverted towards Moghalpura WaterTank area.

The traffic coming towards Charminar main road from Asra Hospital side and Moghalpura WaterTank will not be allowed & will be diverted towards Bibi Bazar. The Traffic coming towards Charminar main road from Asra Hospital side and Moghalpura WaterTank will not be allowed & will be diverted towards Bibi Bazar.

Commuters moving from Alijah Kotla / Moghalpura areas towards Charminar via Sardar Mahal road will be diverted at Chowk Maidan Khan towards Hafiz Danka Masque or Arman Hotel via Sri Gayatri Collage and Alijah Kotla.

The traffic coming from Purani Haveli towards Tipu Khana Masjid via Chatta Bazar will be diverted at Lakkad Kote ”X” -Roads towards APAT Junctionsor Dar-ul-Shifa.

The traffic coming from Chaderghat / Noorkhan Bazar / S.J rotary / Shivaji Bridge will not be allowed towards Salarjung Museum road and it will be diverted at S.J Rotary towards Purani Haveli road, Shivaji Bridge and Chadarghat.

The traffic coming from Khilwath road or Moosabowli road will not be allowed towards Laad Bazar and it will be diverted at Motigalli “T” junction towards Khilwat Play ground or Moosa Bowli.