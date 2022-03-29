Traffic police takes up special drive against abandoned vehicles

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic police on Tuesday taken up a special drive against the abandoned vehicles across twin cities. Those who park their vehicles on the roads for days will be heavily fined and their vehicles will be seized and auctioned the police have warned.

Joint Commissioner of police AV Ranganath said that in several parts of the city, it was noticed that many people going to their native places park their vehicles on the roads for days causing exasperating traffic jam. The traffic police were being forced to tow the parked vehicles to traffic police stations with the help cranes to ensure free movement of traffic. “Therefore, we have decided to seize the abandoned vehicles and dump in the Goshamahal police stadium. If the vehicles still remain unclaimed they will be auctioned” said Ranganath. The drive will continue for a fortnight.

The traffic police in Nampally, Towlichowki, Asifnagar, Gosha Mahal and in Mirchowk have picked up many abadoned vehicles.

The police have appealed to the motorists in the city not to leave their vehicles on the roads for days causing traffic jam and save themselves from hefty penalty and seizure of the vehicles.