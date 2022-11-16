Traffic restrictions in view of Formula E Race in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police department on Tuesday issued traffic restrictions in view of the Formula E Race in the city.

Mentioning that the race will commence from IMAX (Necklace Road) Rotary and proceed to Telugu Thalli Junction to New Secretariat to NTR Garden to Mint Compound – IMAX, traffic department, the traffic police department said that the traffic restrictions will be applicable from 10 pm on November 16 to 10 pm on November 20.

As per the restrictions, the traffic coming from VV Statue (Khairatabad) towards Khairatabad flyover will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and will be diverted towards Shadan College – Ravindra Bharathi.

The vehicles coming from Budda Bhavan / Nallagutta Junction towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at Nallgutta Junction towards Ranigunj/Tankbund.

The commuters coming from Rasoolpura/Minister Road towards Necklace Rotary via Nallagutta will be diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj.

All vehicles coming from Iqbal Minar Junction intending to go towards Telugu Thalli Junction and Tankbund should embark Telugu Thalli flyover towards Katta Maisamma temple/Lower Tank Bund.

At Telugu Thalli Junction, the traffic coming from Tankbund/Telugu Thalli towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar/Ravindra Bharathi Junction. At the same junction, the traffic coming from BRKR Bhavan towards necklace Rotary will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar/Ravindra Bharathi Junction.

A similar restriction will also be placed at Iqbal Minar Junction. The traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction towards Mint compound lane will be diverted at towards Ravindra Bharathi Junction.

At Bada Ganesh, the vehicles coming from Khairatabad Bada Ganesh lane towards Printing Press Junction or Necklace Rotary will be diverted towards Rajdooth Lane.

Necklace Road, Lumbini Park to remain close

Apart from the traffic restrictions, NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road, and Lumbini Park, will be closed from November 18 to 20 due to the formula E Race in Hyderabad.

Lumbini Park which is a small public, urban park of three hectares is located adjacent to Hussain Sagar. Daily it attracts a lot of visitors.

One of the reasons for the high number of tourists visiting the spot is its location. It is located in the center of the city and it is in close proximity to other tourist attractions such as Birla Mandir and Necklace Road.

Hyderabad to host Formula E Race in February

Hyderabad is the only city in India that is selected for the Formula E Race that takes place on a regular road and not on a specialized track.

The race is going to be held on February 11, 2023, on NTR Marg road that surrounds Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad.

A total of 11 teams are going to participate in the race which will be held on a 2.7-km long road. The drivers will participate in the competition in electric vehicles.

The race in Hyderabad will be the fourth in the season. The first one will be held in Mexico City and the next two are scheduled to be held in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.