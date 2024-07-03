Tragedy unfolds: Hathras stampede site in pictures

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 3rd July 2024 7:59 pm IST
Hathras: Relatives wait outside a mortuary a day after a stampede that occured during a 'satsang' (religious congregation), in Sikandra Rao area of Hathras district, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. At least 121 people were killed in the incident and several injured, according to officials. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Hathras: Police and people at the scene a day after the massive stampede that took place during a ‘satsang’ (religious congregation), in Sikandara Rao area in Hathras district, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. At least 116 people were killed and scores injured in the stampede. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Hathras: Relatives of victims of the Hathras stampede that occured during a religious gathering, wait outside a hospital, in Hathras district, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Atleast 121 people were killed and several injured in the stampede, according to officials. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Etah: Family members mourn after receiving the body of a victim of the Hathras stampede that occured during a religious gathering, outside a hospital in Etah, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Atleast 121 people were killed and several injured in the stampede, according to officials. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Hathras: Belongings of followers of Bhole Baba lying at the scene a day after a massive stampede that took place during a ‘satsang’ (religious congregation), in Sikandara Rao area in Hathras district, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. At least 116 people were killed and scores injured in the stampede. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

