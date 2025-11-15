Trailer launch of Tere Ishq Mein generates buzz in Mumbai

The much-anticipated trailer of Tere Ishq Mein was launched today in Mumbai at a star-studded event featuring its stars and filmmakers. Leading actor Dhanush and actress Kriti Sanon arrived to rousing applause, warmly greeted by fans and media alike. Director Aanand L. Rai also took the stage, alongside the producer and music team.

Dhanush looked sharp in a blue pin-striped suit and accessorised with a Rudraksh mala, while Kriti appeared elegant in a white floor-length gown and matching jewellery. Their on-stage chemistry and warm interaction with the audience set a friendly, excited tone for the evening.

The trailer opens with Dhanush’s character as an Indian Air Force officer, and Kriti’s character caught in a dramatic emotional moment. What begins as a blissful romance moves into conflict and heartbreak, promising a mix of love, pain and redemption. The makers described the film as “a modern love story with raw emotion, striking visuals and unforgettable music.”

The release date was officially confirmed as 28 November 2025. With songs already previewed online, buzz is building fast. Though the launch took place in Mumbai, fans in Hyderabad are already talking, sharing screenshots, reaction posts and eagerly planning to watch the film on its opening day.

For Hyderabad readers: the trailer can now be viewed online, and you can start checking local theatres for ticket openings once the film reaches your city. The excitement is clear, the journey of Tere Ishq Mein has begun, and the audience is ready.