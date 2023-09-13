Trailer of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’ released

Mumbai: On Tuesday, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri released the trailer of his new film ‘The Vaccine War’.

The trailer narrates the tale of the triumph of scientists and 130 crore Indian citizens who fought the battle against COVID-19. It gave a glimpse of the activities of scientists involved with the BBV152 vaccine, also known as Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Virology.

Nana Patekar delivered a few inspiring dialogues in the film. One of them is, “This is a war and we are all soldiers. From today, we should see only the fish’s eye just like Arjun.”

Earlier in an interview with ANI, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said, “The film is a story of how our women and scientists got locked inside labs and sacrificed everything in order to make the vaccine. I wanted the younger generation to see a pure science victory film..so, therefore, we did not spend much time on Covid management and frontline workers, we focussed more on the science and the vaccine.”

Actors Raima Sen, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi also marked their presence in the trailer. The film will hit the theatres on September 28.