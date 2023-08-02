Train firing victim Saifuddin’s body moved to his hometown Bidar

Hyderabad: Dead body of Syed Saifuddin was shifted from Bhagvati Hospital in Borivili to his home town Bidar in an ambulance on Wednesday, July 2.

Saifuddin was one of the four victims killed in the firing by an RPF constable onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on Monday, July 31.

He was identified as a resident of Hyderabad on Tuesday, August 1.

Saifuddin, 43, who resided in Battery Line, AC Guards, Nampally in the city was allegedly shot dead by the RPF constable in what was later termed as a ‘hate crime’.

The deceased is survived by his wife and three daughters. His youngest daughter is six months old. Local AIMIM MLA Jaffar Hussain visited the bereaved family on Tuesday.

The accused, Chetan Singh, 34, was arrested with his automatic weapon while trying to flee after passengers pulled the emergency chain near Mira Road station (on the Mumbai suburban network) around 6 am.

Three of the four people allegedly shot dead by the RPF constable were Muslims. Shortly after the incident occurred, its disturbing visuals surfaced on the internet.

In one such video, the accused, wielding an automatic service rifle, was heard saying: “Agar vote dena hai, Hindustan mei rahna hai, to Modi aur Yogi… Yahi do hai (If you want to stay in Hindustan, vote for Yogi (UP chief minister) & Modi (Prime Minister).”

The other victims were identified as Abdul Kadir and Asgar Kai and the accused’s senior ASI Tikaram Meena. According to an Indian Express report, the shooting took place after a discussion took a communal turn and an argument broke out.

At around 5 am, Singh first fired at assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tikaram Meena inside coach number B-5. He then shot dead Abdul Kadir and Saifuddin in the pantry car before moving to the S-6 coach, where he shot dead Asgar Kai, a bangle seller from Jaipur.

In one of the videos, constable Chetan Singh is purportedly seen standing next to a grievously injured passenger who is bleeding profusely. Other passengers, apparently shell-shocked, are also seen in the video.