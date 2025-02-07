Train ticket, stolen cash lead to arrest of ‘serial killer’ targeting passenger

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old serial killer was arrested on Thursday, February 7 for allegedly killing passengers on the train. The accused was identified as Rahul, a driver from Rohtak, Haryana.

He was arrested after murdering a female passenger aboard the Belagavi-Manuguru Express on November 23, 2024.

According to reports, the victim Ramanamma from Karnataka had boarded the train from Tornagallu to visit her daughter in Hyderabad. Mistakenly entering a coach designated for disabled passengers, she encountered the accused. Around 8 pm, the accused boarded at Ballari, and when Ramanamma questioned his presence, he clarified the coach’s purpose and assured her he would exit at the next stop.

While smoking near the door, he was warned by Ramanamma to stop or face a complaint. Enraged, he allegedly snatched her phone, strangled her, looted Rs 25,000, and escaped at Yadgir station.

Rahul fled to Vapi, where Pardi police arrested him.

During interrogation, he confessed to four additional murders and a sexual assault case. His crimes included the killing of a female Muslim passenger on the Pune-Kanyakumari train in October 2024, the strangulation of an elderly passenger on the Husnur-Mangalore train, the murder and rape of a young girl in Gujarat, and the killing of another elderly passenger on the Katihar-Howrah train in November 2024.

Following his confession, the Government Railway Police (GRP) of Secunderabad formally arrested the accused and produced him before the court.