Traitors 2: Mallika Sherawat says Tom Cruise has a crush on her

Mumbai: The Traitors 2 may be all about lies, suspicion and deception, but Mallika Sherawat has made a claim so bold that even the internet wants to see the receipts.

A clip from the reality show is going viral in which comedian Kullu asks the actress, “Mallika ji, aapko kisi pe crush aaya hai kabhi?”

Mallika, however, turns the question around with her trademark confidence and replies, “Sabko mere pe aaya hai.”

But she does not stop there. Dropping an unexpected Hollywood name, Mallika adds, “Tom Cruise ko aaya hua hai aaj kal. Jhooth nahi bol rahi. Mera phone hota toh tumko videos dikhati.”

The actress’ deadpan delivery and unapologetic confidence turned the simple crush conversation into one of the show’s most entertaining moments. The clip is now doing the rounds on social media, with viewers amused by Mallika’s unexpected Tom Cruise revelation.

Mallika Sherawat and Kullu aka Aditya Kulshreshth, are among the contestants on the Karan Johar-hosted reality show. While the contestants are busy identifying traitors and surviving eliminations, Mallika appears to be effortlessly serving entertainment inside the palace.

Whether her Tom Cruise comment was a playful exaggeration or she really has the promised videos, Mallika has certainly left everyone curious. For now, the internet has just one demand: Show us the receipts!