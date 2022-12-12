Transco rescues pigeon by stopping power in 3 districts for 10 mins

Hyderabad: Power was cut off to the majority of three districts for ten minutes in order to save a pigeon on Monday that was perilously dangling from a high tension electric line at KPHB in Hyderabad.

Following a request by the Animal Warriors Conservation Society, TS Transco officials off the electricity to the majority of Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Hyderabad. This allowed the Society to rescue the pigeon without risking electric shock to the rescuers.

The founder of the Ameenpur-based Society, Pradeep Nair, claims that on Monday at 2 pm, a team hurried to the scene after receiving a call from several animal lovers. Nair predicted that the rescuers would be in danger because it was a 133-KV power line.

A member of AWCS Santoshi claimed that after that, they got in touch with D Prabhakar Rao, the chairman and managing director of Transco. After talks and meetings among senior officials, the majority of the three areas’ power supplies were turned off for ten minutes.

The bird was rescued by the AWCS using a boom lift that was rented for Rs. 6,000 per hour. Because the bird was in good health, it was immediately returned to its home. According to Santoshi, the pigeon’s leg became twisted in a discarded thread.

When the pigeon attempted to fly away while it was perched on the power line, the thread became tangled in the wire. She said that although the actual rescue procedure took only ten minutes, the entire effort required the mobilisation of resources, including the boom lift, and took close to six hours.

Things went more quickly after they were able to contact Transco’s top executives, and the actual rescue effort was completed after that.