Transgender gets death sentence for killing 8-year-old boy in Hyderabad

The accused Imran Khan strangulated the boy, broke his hands and legs, stuffed the body inside a bucket and dumped it near Sanathnagar railway station.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 16th May 2026 7:04 pm IST
Illustration of a person with a hood over their head, symbolising the death penalty by hanging.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The brutal murder of an eight-year-old child during the Ramzan season in 2023 at Sanathnagar has finally reached some closure. The accused transgender was served the death sentence. An auto driver who helped the convict in disposing of the body received seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

The incident happened at the Allauddin Koti area of Sanathnagar in April 2023, when the deceased, named Abdul Wahid, had gone missing after attending Ramzan prayers with his father, Wasim Khan, at a mosque located in his neighbourhood.

His father lodged a missing person complaint with the police.

Subhan Bakery

Rumours started floating around that Wahid was murdered as part of a human sacrifice ritual.

During the investigation, police reviewed CCTV footage showing the little boy entering the residence of the accused, Imran Khan. But he did not come out.

When questioned by the police, Imran Khan admitted to killing the child. He strangulated the boy, broke his hands and legs, stuffed the body inside a bucket and dumped it near Sanathnagar railway station.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Imran Khan was running a chit fund business, and Wahid’s father, Wasim Khan, had invested in the schemes, as well as lending him money as a hand loan. Investigators said that as Wasim repeatedly demanded repayment, Imran Khan allegedly grew resentful, developed a grudge against him and decided to target his child.

The transgender took the help from a friend of his named Mohd Rafiq from Erragadda, an auto driver, to put the bucket containing the body in a plastic bag, and then asked him to dump it inside the Jinkalawada nala near Sanathnagar railway station.

The Sanathnagar police filed the charge-sheet based on call records, CCTV footage and other technical evidence and arrested both Imran and Rafiq.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 16th May 2026 7:04 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button