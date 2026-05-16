Transgender gets death sentence for killing 8-year-old boy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The brutal murder of an eight-year-old child during the Ramzan season in 2023 at Sanathnagar has finally reached some closure. The accused transgender was served the death sentence. An auto driver who helped the convict in disposing of the body received seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

The incident happened at the Allauddin Koti area of Sanathnagar in April 2023, when the deceased, named Abdul Wahid, had gone missing after attending Ramzan prayers with his father, Wasim Khan, at a mosque located in his neighbourhood.

His father lodged a missing person complaint with the police.

Rumours started floating around that Wahid was murdered as part of a human sacrifice ritual.

During the investigation, police reviewed CCTV footage showing the little boy entering the residence of the accused, Imran Khan. But he did not come out.

When questioned by the police, Imran Khan admitted to killing the child. He strangulated the boy, broke his hands and legs, stuffed the body inside a bucket and dumped it near Sanathnagar railway station.

Imran Khan was running a chit fund business, and Wahid’s father, Wasim Khan, had invested in the schemes, as well as lending him money as a hand loan. Investigators said that as Wasim repeatedly demanded repayment, Imran Khan allegedly grew resentful, developed a grudge against him and decided to target his child.

The transgender took the help from a friend of his named Mohd Rafiq from Erragadda, an auto driver, to put the bucket containing the body in a plastic bag, and then asked him to dump it inside the Jinkalawada nala near Sanathnagar railway station.

The Sanathnagar police filed the charge-sheet based on call records, CCTV footage and other technical evidence and arrested both Imran and Rafiq.