Transgender makeup artist Jaanmoni booked over remarks on PM Modi

The Kozhikode Cyber Police registered the case on a complaint filed by BJP Mahila Morcha state president Navya Haridas

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PM Modi and Jaanmoni Das
PM Modi and Jaanmoni Das (Instagram)

Kozhikode: A case has been registered against noted transgender makeup artist and former reality show contestant Jaanmoni over her alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said on Tuesday.

The Kozhikode Cyber Police registered the case on a complaint filed by BJP Mahila Morcha state president Navya Haridas.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly made defamatory and insulting remarks against the Prime Minister through various social media platforms with the intention of provoking public unrest and disturbing communal harmony.

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The case has been registered under Sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot) and 356(2) (criminal defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act for allegedly causing nuisance through repeated or undesirable communication.

The case was registered a day after Jaanmoni publicly apologised for her recent remarks against Modi and his parentage, saying she had no intention of deliberately hurting anyone.

In a video shared on Instagram, the celebrity makeup artist had said she regretted the remarks if they had hurt anyone’s sentiments and admitted she should have verified the facts before making the statement.

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The controversy erupted after Jaanmoni, while responding to questions from the media on the recent students’ protest in New Delhi, made remarks against the Prime Minister that triggered widespread criticism on social media.

“My video has created a huge controversy. I honestly did not realise it would become such an issue. I reacted after watching content related to the Delhi protest and answered a question posed by the media. Perhaps I could not express myself properly in Malayalam,” Jaanmoni had said in the Instagram video.

Clarifying her earlier remarks, she had said she had not intended to make any comment about the Prime Minister’s mother and that her statement was only based on content she had watched online.

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Rejecting the apology, Haridas had said the issue was not one of language and that freedom of speech did not give anyone the right to make abusive remarks against others.

“The Prime Minister and his parents were subjected to abusive remarks. Only stringent legal action can curb such tendencies,” the BJP leader had added.

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