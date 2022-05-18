Transgenders meet Telangana DGP, seek quota in police jobs

Hyderabad: Ahead of police recruitment in Telangana state police the educated transgenders today approached the Director General of Police and submitted a representation urging him to provide an opportunity to them to compete for various police posts. They also urged the DGP to provide reservations to them in the police posts.

In their representation, they told the DGP that the notifications issued to fill the police posts were meant only to male and female candidates and not for them.

Citing some judgments of the Supreme Court and various high courts, they said the verdicts of the courts had made it clear that the transgenders could also compete for any government job as they have the physical strength to do so.

They made it clear that they would not keep silent on the issue until the reservations were provided to them in the Police recruitment posts.