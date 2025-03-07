Transport min announces 2.5 pc DA increase for TGSRTC employees

Hyderabad: In a significant move, the Telangana government has announced a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees.

Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced a 2.5% DA increase for RTC employees. Official orders regarding this decision were issued on Friday, March 7.

The DA hike will result in an additional monthly expenditure of Rs 3.6 crores for TGSRTC. This increase is expected to benefit approximately 30,000 TSRTC employees. Additionally, the government has decided to clear pending DA arrears, ensuring timely payments to employees.

Indira Mahila Shakti buses

In another significant initiative, the Telangana Government is set to launch “Indira Mahila Shakti” buses on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Initially, 150 buses will be introduced on a rental basis through Mandal Mahila Samakya Sanghams, with plans to expand to 600 buses in subsequent phases.

These buses are part of a broader effort to empower women by involving them in the operation and management of public transport services.

The inauguration of these buses is scheduled to take place on Saturday, with chief minister A Revanth Reddy presiding over the ceremony.