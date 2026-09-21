Trapped in car, 4-year-old girl dies in Kothagudem district

The family searched for Sri, for two hours before finding her inside the car.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
The car in which the girl was trapped
The car in which the girl was trapped.

Hyderabad: Reports of a four-year-old girl’s death after being trapped in a car emerged from Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday, September 21.

The victim was identified as Tanvi Sri, the elder daughter of Sarpanch Gangavath Naveen, who was locked inside the car while playing outside her residence in Vinobanagar village of Julurupadu mandal on Sunday.

According to police, while playing, she got into the car. The car doors locked once she entered, leaving her trapped inside. When the family members noticed that she was missing, they searched the nearby areas.

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The family searched for Sri for two hours before finding her unconscious inside the car. The family broke the windows of the car and rushed her to the government hospital in Kothagudem, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The police suspected that Sri died due to suffocation. No case was registered, as the family did not raise suspicion about the circumstances of the girl’s death.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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