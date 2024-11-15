How to travel around the world on a plate in Hyderabad

As Hyderabad increasingly becomes a melting pot of cultures, it has evolved beyond Deccani and Mughlai delicacies to embrace global flavors. The city’s vibrant food scene now spans across continents, offering everything from Mexico’s spices to Japan’s delicate flavors.

Hyderabad has truly transformed into a city where international culinary traditions are not just co-existing but also thriving, owing to people’s acceptance of different flavors. This fusion creates a unique opportunity for food lovers- a passport to travel the world without ever leaving the city.

So, if you are craving a taste of the world, let Siasat.com take you around Hyderabad’s restaurants that are dedicated to bringing different countries to your plate.

1. Morocco

Moroccan cuisine is a vibrant tapestry of spices, featuring aromatic dishes like Tagine and Couscous that are slow-cooked to perfection. The fusion of sweet and savory flavors from ingredients like dried fruits, saffron, and cinnamon creates a rich, comforting experience for the palate.

Where to try in Hyderabad? Tara Moroccan Kitchen.

2. Afghanistan

Afghan food is a hearty celebration of grilled meats, fragrant rice dishes, and bold spices. Dishes like Kebabs and Afghani Pulao showcase the deep-rooted traditions of Afghan cooking, with a focus on slow-cooked flavors.

Where to try in Hyderabad? Kabul Darbar Restaurant, Afghani Kabab House, Afghani Zaiqa

3. Pakistan

Pakistan’s culinary tradition is similar to Hyderabadi food with its bold and intense flavors. Its Biryani with Potatoes, Nihari, Karahi and Kebabs are a staple that showcases a fusion of spices.

Where to try in Hyderabad? Teri Meri Biryani, Peshawar Restaurant

4. Turkey

Turkish cuisine is a delightful blend of Mediterranean flavors, known for its use of fresh herbs, grilled meats, and delicious pastries. From savory Doner Kebabs to sweet Baklava, the combination of earthy spices and fresh ingredients offers a unique and satisfying culinary experience.

Where to try in Hyderabad? Levant, Kebapci, Istanbul Authentic Doner Kebab

5. Japan

Japanese food is characterized by its emphasis on freshness, balance, and subtle flavors. Whether it’s delicate sushi, flavorful ramen, or crispy Tempura, Japanese cuisine celebrates simplicity while showcasing the natural tastes of its ingredients.

Where to try in Hyderabad? Hashi, Tai Tai Creamery, Toyo Dessert Cafe, Oki Poki

6. Korea

Korean cuisine is bold and vibrant, with spicy Kimchi, savory Bibimbap, and marinated meats like Galbi making it a standout. The use of fermented ingredients, combined with a balance of heat and umami, creates an exciting and complex flavor profile.

Where to try in Hyderabad? Goguryeo Restaurant, Seoul in Town,

7. Italy

Italian cuisine is synonymous with comfort and simplicity, featuring hearty dishes like wood-fired pizzas, rich pastas, and indulgent desserts such as Tiramisu. Fresh, high-quality ingredients and robust sauces define the essence of Italian cooking, offering satisfying and timeless flavors.

Where to try in Hyderabad? Nove- The Italian Kitchen, CiGusta!

8. Mexico

Mexican cuisine is a celebration of vibrant flavors, with spicy Tacos, cheesy Quesadillas, and tangy Salsas stealing the spotlight. The cuisine combines bold ingredients like lime, cilantro, and avocado, creating a lively and satisfying dining experience, often rounded off with sweet Churros.

Where to try in Hyderabad? Mexarosa

