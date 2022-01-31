Travel ban: Qatar adds India and 5 other countries to red list

Qatar has revised its travel red list, which now includes six countries based on international and regional health risk factors as well as COVID-19 epidemiology.

Six red list countries

The Ministry of Public Health published the update, which includes India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Nepal, and Egypt. The list came into force on, January 30th, at 7 p.m., according to the ministry.

Restrictions on passengers arriving from GCC countries

Fully vaccinated individuals from Qatar, foreign residents, and nationals of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states would be subject to a home quarantine for two days upon arrival, according to regulations linked to arrivals from the red list countries.

Passengers of all age groups are needed to get a negative PCR test within 72 hours of their arrival in Qatar. On the second day of the home quarantine, they will also do a rapid antigen test.

Unvaccinated visitors will be subjected to a seven-day home quarantine upon arrival in Qatar. They must perform a negative PCR test within 72 hours of arrival and a rapid antigen test on the seventh day of quarantine.

Restriction for pre-approved passengers from red list countries

Passengers visiting Qatar who are fully vaccinated and have pre-approved and on-arrival visas from the six countries listed will be subject to hotel quarantine for two days upon arrival.

They must undergo a negative PCR test within 72 hours of arrival in Qatar, as well as a rapid antigen test on the second day of quarantine.

Unvaccinated passengers from red list countries are restricted from entering

Passengers who are not immunised and are from the red list countries are not permitted to enter Qatar.

COVID-19 restriction in Qatar

Qatar reimposed commercial activity limits earlier this month in response to an increase in COVID-19 infections.

Face masks were required to be worn in public areas, both outside and indoors, as part of the new restriction.