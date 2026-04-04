Tremors felt in north India after 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

Epicentre of the earthquake, which struck at 9.42 pm, was in Afghanistan at a depth of 150 km.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th April 2026 7:45 am IST
Representational image
Representational image

New Delhi: An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolted several parts of north India on the night of Friday, April 3, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The tremors, which lasted a few seconds, were felt in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana. There were no reports of any damage or casualties.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which struck at 9.42 pm, was in Afghanistan at a depth of 150 km, the NCS said.

Subhan Bakery

Many took to social media to share videos of ceiling fans and lights swaying inside their homes during the earthquake.

“I hope nobody is hurt. I saw the fan swaying and turned on the news to see (find) that there was an earthquake,” a social media user said.

A Chandigarh resident, Baldev Chand, said he felt a strong jolt.

MS Admissions NEET 2026-27

Ajay Kumar, who lives on the 11th floor of a residential building in Zirakpur, Punjab, said, “The tremors lasted for a few seconds. We thought of rushing down, but the tremors stopped soon.”

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th April 2026 7:45 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button