Tremors felt in north India after 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

New Delhi: An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolted several parts of north India on the night of Friday, April 3, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The tremors, which lasted a few seconds, were felt in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana. There were no reports of any damage or casualties.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which struck at 9.42 pm, was in Afghanistan at a depth of 150 km, the NCS said.

Many took to social media to share videos of ceiling fans and lights swaying inside their homes during the earthquake.

“I hope nobody is hurt. I saw the fan swaying and turned on the news to see (find) that there was an earthquake,” a social media user said.

A Chandigarh resident, Baldev Chand, said he felt a strong jolt.

Ajay Kumar, who lives on the 11th floor of a residential building in Zirakpur, Punjab, said, “The tremors lasted for a few seconds. We thought of rushing down, but the tremors stopped soon.”