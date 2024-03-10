Trending: Anant Ambani and his Rs 200 crore watch collection

Mumbai: The Ambani family, known for their opulence and grandeur, boasts an impressive collection of luxurious watches. Among them, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, has curated a watch collection that is nothing short of extraordinary.

A closer look at Anant Ambani’s Rs 200 Crore watch collection:

1) Patek Philippe Grand Complication Sky Moon Tourbillion timepiece

Anant Ambani’s choice of wristwear at one of the pre-wedding functions has sent shockwaves across social media. He was spotted donning a Patek Philippe Grand Complication Sky Moon Tourbillion timepiece.

Price: 71 Crores

2) Patek Philippe GrandMaster Chime

Anant Ambani is apparently a fan of Patek Philippe watches, as he owns two of the brand’s most complex timepieces. Just seven examples exist, each featuring 20 complications and five different chiming modes.

Making minute repeaters with their preselected time or date repeat mechanisms is among watchmaking’s most difficult tasks; there simply aren’t many people around these days who can do it well!

Price: Rs 67.5 crore

3) Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept GMT Tourbillon

The Royal Oak Concept GMT Tourbillon is an impressive timepiece with a 44mm titanium case and a skeletonised dial. Its intricate workings can be admired endlessly because it has no faceplate or hands. To mark three decades since the launch of the original Royal Oak in 1972, the Concept GMT Tourbillon comes in an Alacrite case and has a white ceramic bezel; this latter component is nine times harder than steel but considerably lighter.

Although technically the least expensive model within these limited editions commemorating so many years’ success story.

Price: Rs 1.9 crore

4) Patek Philippe Nautilus Travel Time

The Nautilus Diamond and Ruby watch may not be as complex as the previous two Patek Philippe timepieces discussed, but it is still quite impressive. This travel watch stands out because its strap and case are crafted entirely from white gold adorned with diamonds and rubies. It boasts baguette-cut diamonds along with a complete set of rubies on its large 40. 5mm case. However, Anant Ambani has not one but two versions: His collection includes both models with red stones as well as green ones like emeralds!

Price: Rs 8.2 crore

5) Richard Mille RM 56-01 Tourbillon Green Sapphire

The Richard Mille RM 56-01, which is part of Anant Ambani’s collection, is an incredibly durable and resistant luxury sports watch thanks to its case made entirely from pure crystalline sapphire. While the RM 56-02 has a titanium baseplate, this model boasts one crafted from sapphire crystal.

Image credits : flwatches

Price: Rs 63 crore

Anant Ambani’s watch collection extends beyond these five remarkable timepieces. It is believed that he also owns several other Patek Philippe watches, including the exclusive Grandmaster Chime, which is worth a staggering Rs. 18.07 crores. Audemars Piguet, another esteemed brand, finds a place in his collection as well.