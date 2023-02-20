Trending: Emraan Hashmi’s dance moves take internet by storm

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who is often referred to as ‘Serial Kisser’, will be seen next in ‘Selfiee’ with Akshay Kumar. He made his debut in 2003 with a thriller film ‘Footpath’. As he is known for gangster roles, he appeared in various films and enjoys a huge fan following. The songs of the movies featuring the actor are always praised and we have hardly seen him dancing in the songs but they are still loved by audiences.

Emraan Hashmi will be seen in a new avatar in Raj Mehta’s comedy-drama ‘Selfiee’ which is releasing on the 24th of February. He will be seen shaking his leg to entertain his fans this time. The film features a remake of the ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ song from Akshay Kumar’s 1994 film and it is trending on social media platforms now. From fans and several artists to the film cast, everyone is seen grooving to this remake song.

Emraan and Akshay are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film and as the song is trending, it is helping them to grab the attention of the cinephiles. The ‘Jannat’ actor has become the talk of the town as he is sharing his dance moves with other people on Instagram religiously. Apart from Akshay, Emraan has paired with Munawar Faruqui, Mrunal Thakur and others. He has also danced with fans during the various promotional events of the film. Check out some videos below

Fans are excited to watch the actor dancing on the silver screen and the film is predicted to do well at the box office. Netizens are making reels on the songs and whenever you open Instagram, you will find people dancing to the song. Emraan Hashmi claimed on his Instagram that more than one million reels were made on the song.