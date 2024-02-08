Trending: Mohammed Siraj’s photo with Orry breaks internet

Mumbai witnessed a star-studded bash on Wednesday night, featuring Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, social media sensation Orry, and Arpita Khan Sharma, among other celebrities. The event has become the talk of the town, with numerous pictures and videos flooding the internet.

One particular photo from the party that has taken social media by storm, captures Orry alongside Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj. The unexpected pairing surprised many fans.

Mohammed Siraj with Orry. pic.twitter.com/141Yxt7Z3L — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 8, 2024

In the viral image, Orry, a favorite of the paparazzi, strikes his iconic pose with the dashing Mohammed Siraj, who looked dapper in a dark green jacket. The photo is now making rounds on the internet, adding an unexpected twist to the glitzy affair.

The glamorous event seems to have brought together personalities from different fields, creating quite a buzz among fans and followers.