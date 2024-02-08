Trending: Mohammed Siraj’s photo with Orry breaks internet

The glamorous event seems to have brought together personalities from different fields, creating quite a buzz among fans and followers

Updated: 8th February 2024 3:00 pm IST
Trending: Mohammed Siraj's photo with Orry breaks internet
Orry strikes his iconic pose with Mohammed Siraj (Twitter)

Mumbai witnessed a star-studded bash on Wednesday night, featuring Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, social media sensation Orry, and Arpita Khan Sharma, among other celebrities. The event has become the talk of the town, with numerous pictures and videos flooding the internet.

One particular photo from the party that has taken social media by storm, captures Orry alongside Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj. The unexpected pairing surprised many fans.

In the viral image, Orry, a favorite of the paparazzi, strikes his iconic pose with the dashing Mohammed Siraj, who looked dapper in a dark green jacket. The photo is now making rounds on the internet, adding an unexpected twist to the glitzy affair.

