Trending: Nita Ambani’s NEW jewellery piece worth Rs 200 crore

Mumbai: Renowned Indian businesswoman Nita Ambani, known for her lavish fashion choices, stole the spotlight again at the grand finale of Miss World 2024 held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai recently. The event, hosted in India after 28 years, coincides with Nita Ambani’s joy as her youngest son, Anant Ambani, prepares to tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Radhika Merchant.

Nita Ambani graced the occasion in an exquisite black saree, leaving onlookers in awe. However, it was the stunning Bajuband adorning her arm that captured everyone’s attention. According to Bollywood Shaadis, the Bajuband once belonged to the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. Reports suggest that this priceless piece of jewellery is valued at over Rs 200 crores.

Yes, you heard it right!

Nita Ambani adorned herself with a jewellery piece worth a staggering Rs 200 crores during the prestigious Miss World 2024 event. She was also honoured with the ‘Beauty with Purpose Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts.

Her ensemble for the evening included a black Banarasi saree with a jangla design, meticulously handcrafted from gold and zari. Nita Ambani’s fashion choices have consistently turned heads, and this occasion was no exception.

Nita Ambani’s Other Expensive Jewellery

Notably, the Ambani family recently hosted an extravagant three-day pre-wedding celebration for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in Jamnagar, reportedly spending over Rs. 1200 crores. Nita Ambani recently made headlines for her Rs 400 crore necklace that she wore at one of the pre-wedding functions. Her another piece that grabbed her attention was the Rs 54 crore diamond ring, which quickly went viral.