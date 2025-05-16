Trending photo: Virat Kohli’s 10th class mark sheet goes viral

Mumbai: After CBSE announced the Class 10 results with over 96% students passing, something unexpected caught everyone’s attention — Virat Kohli’s old school marksheet. It was shared by IAS officer Jitin Yadav on social media and quickly went viral. The marks weren’t perfect, but the story behind them made people think deeply.

Virat Kohli’s Marks Sheet

Virat’s marksheet showed his best scores in English and Social Science — 83 and 81 marks. He did well in Hindi with 75 marks too. His scores in Science, Math, and IT were lower, but still decent. This showed that even though he wasn’t a topper, he was consistent and hardworking.

A Powerful Message for Students

Jitin Yadav shared a strong message “Had marks been the sole factor, the entire nation wouldn’t be rallying behind him now. Passion and Dedication are the key. @imVkohli”

This message touched many people. Social media users praised Kohli’s journey and agreed that marks don’t define someone’s future.

Had marks been the sole factor, the entire nation wouldn't be rallying behind him now.

Passion and Dedication are the key. @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/aAmFxaghGf — Jitin Yadav (@Jitin_IAS) August 9, 2023

Kohli himself once said that the things that added the least to his marksheet added the most to his life. He was talking about sports — something that wasn’t given much importance in school but ended up giving him a successful career and purpose.

Virat Kohli’s Current Form in IPL 2025

Now 36, Virat Kohli has retired from Test cricket but continues to perform amazingly in the IPL. So far, he has scored 505 runs in 11 matches. On May 17, he will return to the field playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Kolkata Knight Riders, and fans are planning a special tribute by wearing white jerseys.