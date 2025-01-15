Trending photos: Actors celebrate Sankranti in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sankranti 2025 was celebrated with joy and tradition by Tollywood stars, who shared beautiful family moments on social media. Fans loved seeing their favorite actors enjoying the festival in traditional attire.

Allu Arjun’s Family Time

Allu Arjun celebrated with his wife Sneha Reddy and their kids, Allu Arha and Allu Ayan. Sneha shared photos of their happy family moments, which went viral. Fans also look forward to Allu Arjun’s next project with director Trivikram.

Ram Charan’s Heartwarming Post

Ram Charan celebrated with his wife Upasana and their baby girl Klin Kaara. A family photo shared online showed their love and joy, though Klin Kaara’s face remained hidden. Fans showered them with blessings.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s First Sankranti

Newlyweds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala enjoyed their first Sankranti together in Hyderabad. Sobhita shared festive photos, including a Bhogi bonfire and her beautiful red saree look.

❤️❤️@chay_akkineni and Sobhita celebrates Sankranthi together in Visakhapatnam ✨️✨️ pic.twitter.com/DRzyomhRoh — Naga Chaitanya FC (@ChayAkkineni_FC) January 15, 2025

Keerthy Suresh and Anthony Thattil

Telugu actor Keerthy Suresh, who tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Anthony Thattil in December last year, celebrated her first Pongal. Keerthy wore a lemon yellow saree paired with a pink sleeveless blouse and styled her hair in a wavy bun. Her husband Anthony complemented her look in a yellow kurta. Keerthy shared happy pictures on Instagram.

Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej

Lavanya and Varun Tej celebrated the festival with smiles and love, sharing pictures that fans adored.

Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Sitara

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara shared cheerful photos on Instagram, adding to the festive spirit.

Actor Manchu Manoj and Sai Durga Tej celebrated with family, sharing moments filled with joy and tradition.

Tollywood stars made Sankranti special with their family celebrations and love for tradition. Fans felt closer to their favorite celebrities through these heartfelt posts.