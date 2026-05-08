Trending photos: Jr NTR, Salman Khan’s new looks go crazy viral

Hyderabad: The latest looks of two of India’s biggest superstars, Jr NTR and Salman Khan, are currently taking social media by storm. Fans are going crazy over their stylish transformations, and the internet is filled with discussions about their upcoming movies.

Jr NTR’s Stylish Makeover Goes Viral

A recent photo of Jr NTR shared by music director S. Thaman on Instagram has become a huge talking point among fans. The black-and-white picture shows NTR in a never-seen-before stylish avatar.

With wet hair, a sharp beard, and a toothpick in his mouth, the actor looked ultra stylish and much slimmer than before. Fans are calling it one of the best makeover looks of his career.

The viral photo has sparked discussions about whether this look belongs to his upcoming film with director Prashanth Neel, tentatively called “Dragon”, or his much-awaited project with Trivikram Srinivas. Some social media users are also wondering if the image was AI-generated.

Meanwhile, expectations are already sky high for the NTR and Prashanth Neel film. Reports suggest that a special glimpse from the movie will be released on May 20, on the occasion of NTR’s birthday.

Salman Khan’s Lean Look Impresses Fans

At the same time, Salman Khan’s latest appearance has also grabbed attention online. The superstar was recently spotted during the shooting of his upcoming film with Nayanthara.

Photos of Salman posing with a differently abled fan quickly went viral on social media. Fans noticed that the actor looked fitter, leaner, and more toned than before.

According to reports, Salman has reportedly lost around 7 to 8 kilos for the film, which is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The project is currently being referred to as “SVC63”.

The film officially began production in April and is expected to feature a mix of action and emotional drama. It is currently planned for a grand theatrical release in 2027.

With both Jr NTR and Salman Khan unveiling impressive new looks, fans are now eagerly waiting for official teasers and first glimpses from their upcoming films. Social media is already flooded with reactions, making these transformations one of the hottest entertainment topics right now.