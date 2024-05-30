Trending: Photos of Munawar Faruqui with wife Mehzabeen Coatwala

Mumbai: The wait is finally over! Standup comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui’s much-waited photo with his second wife Mehzabeen Coatwala is out and is trending big time on social media.

In the photo, both Munawar and Mehzabeen are smiling for the cameras while cutting a cake. Munawar is wearing a white shirt paired with beige pants, and Mehzabeen is wearing a lavender gharara. These photos were shared by Munawar’s fan account on Instagram, not officially by the couple.

Munawar Faruqui, Mehzabeen Coatwala’s Wedding

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala had a private Nikah ceremony on May 26 at ITC Maratha in Mumbai, attended by close friends and family. Munawar’s close friend Hina Khan reportedly attended the wedding. A picture of their wedding invite also went viral online. However, there has been no confirmation yet whether it was a love marriage or arranged.

Who is Mehzabeen Coatwala?

Mehzabeen is a makeup artist from the Memon community and lives in Agripada in Mumbai. She is a divorcee with a 10-year-old daughter named Samaira. This is Munawar Faruqui’s second marriage too; he has a son from his previous marriage.